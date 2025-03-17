Don't Miss

Home / Business / Biman to run extra flights for Eid

Biman to run extra flights for Eid

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate extra flights on the Rajshahi, Syedpur, and Barishal routes alongside its regular schedule to accommodate the surge in passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The airline announced today that additional flights on the Dhaka-Rajshahi-Dhaka route will be available from March 26 to March 30. Similarly, special flights on the Dhaka-Syedpur-Dhaka route will run daily from March 26 to March 30. Additionally, an extra flight on the Dhaka-Barishal-Dhaka route will operate on March 27.

Biman emphasized that these extra flights are designed to ensure a smooth Eid journey for passengers. The national flag carrier also urged travelers to book their tickets in advance to secure seats on the desired dates.