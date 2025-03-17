Govt to appoint judges through special judicial service commission: Rizwana

The interim government has decided to appoint judges through a Special Judicial Service Commission to speed up the trial process for rape and other criminal cases, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, Rizwana stated that the government aims to accelerate justice delivery by initiating the recruitment of judges through this special commission. The decision was made following a special meeting of the Council of Advisers at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Highlighting a key challenge in rape case investigations, Rizwana pointed out that Bangladesh currently has only one DNA laboratory. To address this issue, the government has decided to establish two additional DNA labs in Chattogram and Rajshahi to facilitate faster and more efficient forensic testing.

Additionally, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed responsible advisers to closely monitor market prices to ensure economic stability and prevent price hikes.

The briefing was also attended by Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.