UK eyes stronger investment ties with Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic relations with Bangladesh through high-level discussions focused on trade, investment, and collaboration in key sectors such as education, aviation, and renewable energy.

UK Investment Minister Baroness Gustafsson of Chesterton CBE recently met with Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), to explore opportunities for expanding foreign direct investment (FDI) and deepening business cooperation.

During his visit to London from March 10-13, Chowdhury held discussions with senior UK government officials, leading business representatives, and Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs). He emphasized the enduring economic partnership between Bangladesh and the UK, highlighting efforts to boost investment in both manufacturing and services. He noted that the UK’s continued support for improving Bangladesh’s investment environment was evident in the discussions.

UK Trade Envoy for Bangladesh, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster DBE, expressed strong interest in the upcoming Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, underscoring the UK’s intention to enhance economic engagement. Additionally, Owen Jenkins, Director General for the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), reaffirmed British support for Bangladesh’s ongoing economic reforms and investor-friendly policies.

Further meetings with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) explored potential collaboration in industrial development, advanced technology, and infrastructure projects. Chowdhury also engaged with top UK companies, including HSBC, Airbus, Dewhirst Group, and Menzies, to showcase Bangladesh’s investment potential and explore new partnerships in finance, manufacturing, and technology.

In addition to business discussions, Chowdhury emphasized Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening higher education and research collaborations. He held talks at the University of London and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on fostering academic partnerships, research initiatives, and youth development programs.

As a keynote speaker at the “Made in the UK, Sold to the Indo-Pacific” roadshow, Chowdhury presented Bangladesh’s growing investment and export opportunities. He highlighted the country’s strategic location, rapid economic expansion, and emerging role as a regional production hub, attracting significant interest from UK firms considering expansion in the Indo-Pacific market.

Throughout the visit, he also engaged with NRBs, UK business associations, and trade groups, reinforcing Bangladesh’s position as a promising investment destination.

The UK remains a key strategic partner and the largest source of FDI in Bangladesh, with a total investment stock of $2.9 billion as of the 2023-24 fiscal year.