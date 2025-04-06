Evaly’s Russell, Shamima jailed for 3yrs

A metropolitan magistrate on Sunday sentenced Mohammad Russell, managing director of e-commerce company Evaly, and his wife, Shamima Nasrin, chairman of the company, to three years ina fraudulence case.

They will have to pay Tk 5,000 each, otherwise will have to suffer six months more in prison.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman delivered the judgement in absence of the convicts.

Plaintiff lawyer Sakibul Islam confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer and said that the accused were absconding at the time of verdict so the magistrate has issued arrest warrants against them along with the sentence.

According to case documents, plaintiff Mujahid Hasan Fahim ordered a Yamaha R15 motorcycle from Evaly on February 20, 2021, after being drawn in by the company’s aggressive marketing. Despite making full payment, Evaly failed to deliver the bike within the promised 45 days.

When Fahim contacted Evaly’s Dhanmondi office, the company issued a cheque for Tk 5 lakh but requested him not to deposit it due to insufficient funds. Trusting their assurance, Fahim refrained from depositing the cheque, but the company later failed to return the money. Legal notices were also ignored, prompting him to file the case in January 2024.

Both Rassel and Shamima were tried in absentia, and the court has issued arrest warrants along with the sentencing.

Notably, on January 29, 2025, the same court sentenced the duo to two years of simple imprisonment in a separate fraud case.