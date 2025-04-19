NCP urges to create way for radical change in state structure

National Citizen Party (NCP) has urged to create a way for radical change in the state structure.

The party convener Nahid Islam urged this at his opening speech during a talks with the National Consensus Commission at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex on Saturday.

“By reform, we mean fundamental reform and the reforms which will bring a radical change and a qualitative change in the structure of the state.”

Nahid also said that the NCP agrees with most of the recommendations sent by the Consensus Commission.

“We want this July uprising not to fail in any way.”

An eight-member NCP delegation, led by Nahid Islam, attended the dialogue at 10:30AM with Vice Chairman of the Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.