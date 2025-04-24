Australia wants free, fair elections in Bangladesh

Australia wants free and fair 13th national elections.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle made this comment after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at Agargaon in the capital on Thursday.

She assured all possible necessary supports to the Election Commission.

“We thanked the CEC for giving his time. We have learned about the preparations for the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. Hope that this elections will be free and fair. We have had fruitful discussions and we are ready to support the Election Commission,” Susan Ryle said to reporters after the meeting.

“Bangladesh is going through as a way towards open, free and fair elections stadia…We continue to work with you as specific hand to support your efforts,” she added.

Nasir Uddin said the envoy wanted to know EC’s preparation for the next parliamentary election and the overall reform activities. “I informed her details.”

“We’re working on those things that we think are within our authority and necessary or possible before the election,” he said replying to a question whether the Election Commission would wait for the decisions of the National Consensus Commission over the electoral reform recommendations.