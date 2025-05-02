South Korea: Ex-PM Han Duck-soo declares presidential bid amid political turmoil

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo officially announced his candidacy for the presidency on Friday, entering the race for the June 3 snap election following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon was removed from office after his controversial declaration of martial law in December, which plunged the nation into political instability and public unrest. Han, who had been serving as acting president since Yoon’s impeachment, resigned from his post Thursday, signaling his intent to pursue a larger leadership role.

“For the future of the Republic of Korea, a country I deeply love, and for all of us, I have decided to do what I can,” Han said in a nationally televised address. “I will do my utmost to be chosen by our people in this presidential election.”

Han’s resignation came amid broader political upheaval. A retrial was ordered for liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung over alleged violations of election law, casting uncertainty over his candidacy. Simultaneously, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, expected to succeed Han as acting president, also resigned following an impeachment vote linked to the martial law scandal. The impeachment process was halted after Choi’s resignation.

At 75, Han is expected to rally conservative support by aligning with Yoon’s People Power Party to mount a challenge against Lee. A veteran public servant, Han has held key posts across both liberal and conservative administrations, including finance minister, trade minister, and ambassador to the U.S. He is also a two-time prime minister, having served under both the late President Roh Moo-hyun and more recently under Yoon.

Han pledged to address trade tensions with Washington and vowed constitutional reforms, including shortening the current single five-year presidential term—long criticized for concentrating too much power in a single office without sufficient checks and balances.

His entry into the race adds further complexity to a rapidly shifting political landscape ahead of next month’s election.