Next seven months are crucial for Bangladesh: Alam

The coming seven months will be pivotal for Bangladesh’s economy, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account on Thursday.

Highlighting the interim government’s ambitious vision, Alam revealed plans to expand the capacity of Chittagong Port sixfold from its current capacity to 7.86 million TEUs.

He emphasized that this expansion would require partnerships with leading global port operators.

“If successful, these partnerships would send a clear message to international investors and businesses: Bangladesh is open for business,” he stated.

Alam stressed the urgency of the moment, saying, “The next seven months are crucial. They could make or break Bangladesh.”

Reflecting on global economic trends, he noted that the traditional export-driven model that propelled East and Southeast Asian economies is now undergoing a shift. “Reading publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or The Financial Times shows the old Bretton Woods order, institutionalized by WTO, is fading,” he said.

He pointed out how countries like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Vietnam and Malaysia had once thrived by building export-oriented economies targeting US and European markets. Others, such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, followed a similar path more gradually, while South Asia largely lagged behind.

“Now, it may finally be Bangladesh’s turn. Can we seize this moment?” he asked.

Alam acknowledged that politics will inevitably influence the outcome but expressed optimism, noting that even Islamist parties now seem to recognize the importance of being business-friendly.

However, he cautioned that logistical hurdles remain the biggest challenge. “Our capacity to move large volumes of goods swiftly and efficiently will soon be tested. A failure in this area could derail Bangladesh’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub,” he warned.