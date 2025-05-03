Sedentary lifestyle, increasing screen time, prolonged desk job and junk diets fuel a fatty liver epidemic among India’s youth

Once considered a condition of the elderly, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is now increasingly affecting young adults in India, particularly those in sedentary professions, posing a significant public health challenge.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now reclassified as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is emerging as a significant health concern among young Indians, especially those engaged in sedentary occupations. Recent studies indicate a sharp rise in prevalence, with lifestyle factors such as prolonged sitting, poor dietary habits, and lack of physical activity being primary contributors.

“A study conducted by the University of Hyderabad revealed that over 80% of IT professionals suffer from MASLD, with 71% classified as obese and 34% diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. These findings underscore the impact of sedentary work environments and unhealthy lifestyles on liver health.” Dr. Ankur Garg, Director & Senior Consultant, Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation (CLDT), Aakash Healthcare.

The high prevalence of MASLD among IT professionals is a wake-up call. The combination of long working hours, physical inactivity, and poor dietary choices is taking a toll on the younger workforce.