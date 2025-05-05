Prof Yunus calls for immediate action on health sector reforms

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged the prompt implementation of actionable recommendations from the Health Sector Reform Commission, calling the initiative a vital step toward addressing Bangladesh’s longstanding healthcare challenges.

Receiving the commission’s report at the State Guest House Jamuna, Prof Yunus described the findings as “groundbreaking” and stressed that feasible recommendations should be acted upon without delay. “If we can resolve the long-standing problems through these reforms, it will be a significant achievement for the nation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser particularly highlighted the chronic shortage and uneven distribution of doctors as a core issue. “Even when we have doctors, they’re not where they’re needed most. This problem must be solved permanently,” he stated, adding that decentralisation of the healthcare system is essential to ensuring that medical professionals remain at their designated posts.

The report was presented by commission member Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hossain, while commission chief Prof Dr AK Azad Khan delivered the opening remarks. Other commission members—including Dr Abu Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Prof Dr Liaquat Ali, Prof Dr Syed Atiqul Haque, Prof Dr Sayera Akther, MM Reza, Dr Azharul Islam, Dr Ahmed Ahsanur Rahman, and Omair Afif—were also present.

Prof Yunus concluded by directing relevant authorities to prioritise and begin work on the most immediately implementable reforms, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring better healthcare for all citizens.