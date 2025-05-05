No scope to sack journalists without notice: Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam has strongly opposed the termination of journalists without due process, stating that firing media professionals without proper notice is unacceptable and against government policy.

“There is no scope to fire a journalist from his job without serving notice,” he said while addressing a seminar titled “Murder and Persecution of Journalists during the Fascist Regime” at the Department of Films and Publications on Sunday.

Referring to the recent dismissal of three journalists, the adviser said, “We strongly oppose this action. The government does not support the termination of any journalist without following a clear and lawful procedure.”

Mahfuj Alam also criticized the suspension of news transmission by private broadcaster Deepto TV, saying it created confusion. “The authorities did not issue any prior notice. The sudden manner of halting the transmission made it appear as though the government shut it down. But that’s not the case.”

“The government’s policy is not to shut down any media outlet forcefully. However, an investigation will determine if the media outlet acted in favor of any particular political party,” he added.

The adviser underscored the importance of press freedom but warned against using journalism as a tool for propaganda. “Questioning the government is vital for accountability, but there is a line between genuine inquiry and propaganda,” he said.

Criticizing the portrayal of recent events by certain media outlets, he said, “Some newspapers still write ‘July movement’ instead of ‘July uprising.’ They avoid using the term ‘government of the July uprising’ and instead write ‘government of power change.’ This undermines the sacrifices of nearly 2,000 martyrs and fuels a false narrative.”

He reiterated that the government has not taken punitive action against these media outlets despite such editorial decisions, but called such reporting “disappointing and sad.”

Mahfuj Alam announced that media outlets granted licenses during the Awami League government will come under scrutiny. He drew historical comparisons, stating, “Even though Ershad was a dictator, Sheikh Hasina is labeled a fascist because the Awami League has established influence across all institutions. That’s why their version of fascism has been so deeply entrenched.”

He went further, saying, “Today, Awami League leaders and activists are in hiding, and Sheikh Hasina is responsible for that. She was the last person from the Sheikh family to escape—everyone else had already fled.”

He also warned that forgetting the dangers of fascism could lead to the repetition of history. “Fascism is a terrible thing. We must remember its lessons, or we risk reliving those dark times.”

The seminar was chaired by Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust. Other key participants included Information Secretary Mahbuba Farjana, Daily Jaijaidin Editor Shafiq Rehman, Media Reform Commission Chief Kamal Ahmed, Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman, Former Daily Sangram Editor Abul Asad, BFUJ Acting President Obaidur Rahman Shaheen, Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif, and others.

Senior officials from various government information departments, including DFP Director General Khaleda Begum and Principal Information Officer Md. Nizamul Kabir, were also present.