UAE doctors warn of ‘silent’ diabetes emerging from chronic childhood malnutrition

Doctors in the UAE are warning of a newly recognised, silent form of diabetes — this disease doesn’t stem from obesity or high sugar levels.

Different from both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, Type 5 diabetes stems from chronic malnutrition. It has recently been classified as a separate category, and was endorsed at the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) World Diabetes Congress in Bangkok on April 8 this year.

Type 5 diabetes primarily affects those who have experienced chronic malnutrition during childhood, said Dr Jobran Habeeb Al Salman, specialist in Internal Medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Shahama.

“Unlike Type 1, which is an autoimmune disease, and Type 2, which is linked to insulin resistance and lifestyle, Type 5 originates from poor pancreatic development,” said Dr Al Salman. This underdevelopment often begins during critical growth phases, including the prenatal stage, due to a lack of essential nutrients.

As a result, individuals with Type 5 diabetes face lifelong challenges in insulin production.

Dr Rajashaker Reddy K, specialist in Internal Medicine at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, said: “This form of diabetes is believed to result from chronic nutritional deficiencies that impair pancreatic function and reduce insulin output.”

Symptoms like frequent urination, fatigue and weight loss, are common with the other forms of diabetes. However, Type 5 has its own distinguishing features.

“A history of stunted growth, low body weight, minimal insulin levels, and the absence of autoimmune markers are key indicators,” said Dr Al Salman. Patients are typically young, underweight, and without any family history of diabetes, making diagnosis a challenge.

“Patients with Type 5 diabetes tend to have slightly more serum insulin than those with Type 1, but less than Type 2,” said Dr Reddy. “Physicians need to consider this possibility when diagnosing atypical diabetes cases, especially in undernourished individuals.”

According to doctors, the condition is often misdiagnosed because many are still unfamiliar with it.

“It’s frequently mistaken for either Type 1 or Type 2,” said Dr Al Salman. “Primary care doctors should be vigilant when assessing slim, young patients without known risk factors. Taking a detailed nutritional history and conducting antibody tests can help confirm a Type 5 diagnosis.”

Doctors said that management of the disease also requires a tailored approach. While insulin therapy is usually necessary due to the pancreas’s limited function, doctors stress that nutritional rehabilitation is just as crucial.

“These patients need a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses both glycemic control and their long-term nutritional needs,” said Dr Reddy.

Can it be prevented?

“If mothers and children receive proper nutrition during pregnancy and early childhood, many cases of Type 5 could be avoided,” said Dr Al Salman. “This condition serves as a powerful reminder of how early-life nutrition shapes long-term health.”

Doctors in the UAE have a clear message for residents — awareness makes a difference.

“Communities with high rates of childhood undernutrition must understand that diabetes can affect even the slim and seemingly healthy,” said Dr Al Salman. “Doctors and patients need to consider nutritional history when diagnosing unexplained diabetes cases in lean individuals.”