Manchester United close to Europa League final amid turbulent season

Manchester United are on the verge of reaching the Europa League final, with only a major collapse standing between them and a showdown against Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

Ruben Amorim’s side took control of their semi-final tie with a commanding 3-0 first-leg victory over Athletic Bilbao in Spain, putting them in pole position ahead of Thursday’s second leg, which also takes place in Bilbao.

The convincing result stands in stark contrast to United’s dismal domestic form. A 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Sunday marked their 16th Premier League loss of the campaign — the club’s highest number of league defeats in 35 years. Currently sitting 15th in the table, United are on course for their worst league finish since their relegation in 1974, though they are not in danger of going down this time.

Amorim, who has openly prioritized European success, made eight changes for the Brentford clash and fielded one of the youngest Premier League sides in history. Speaking ahead of the crucial second leg, the Portuguese manager stressed the importance of the Europa League. “Thursday is the most important game,” he said. “We need to fight to win this competition and secure a place in the Champions League.”

Victory in the Europa League would guarantee a Champions League spot for the 2025/26 season — a significant boost for the club both financially and in attracting elite talent, even if it won’t erase the memory of a disappointing domestic campaign.

Despite a rocky start since replacing Erik ten Hag in November — with only relegated teams Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton managing fewer wins — Amorim has guided United to the brink of a European final. Much of that is credited to captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice in the first leg and now has 31 goal contributions in 32 Europa League knockout matches — the most since the tournament’s 2009 rebrand.

If United see off Athletic and Tottenham hold their 3-1 first-leg advantage over Bodo/Glimt, it would set up the sixth all-English final in either the Europa League or Champions League. Like United, Spurs have endured a poor Premier League campaign with 19 defeats from 35 matches, but manager Ange Postecoglou still has the opportunity to deliver Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008.

A Europa League triumph for either club would also ensure six Premier League teams qualify for next season’s Champions League.