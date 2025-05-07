Youth gets 6 months imprisonment in M’bazar

A mobile court sentenced a young man to six months of rigorous imprisonment for consuming drugs at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The accused was Md Samed Ali, 23, sentenced at Outer Rail Crossing area of the town.

Shah Zahurul Hossain, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate of the upazila said that the operation was conducted on secret information and with the cooperation of District Narcotics Control Department.

During the raid, Samed was apprehended while preparing to consume drugs and yaba tablets that were seized from him later.

Subsequently, the mobile court was conducted, and he was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotics Control Act, 2018.