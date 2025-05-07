Gaan Bangla CEO Taposh amng 4 shown arrested in new cases

Four individuals, including Gaan Bangla Television CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh, have been shown arrested in three new cases linked to anti-discrimination protests.

The three accused are Abdus Salam, Managing Director of Nion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; journalist Sikdar Liton of the Daily Sorejomin Barta; and Jubo Mohila League leader Asha Akhter.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak on Wednesday issued this order accepting the police’s petition to show them arrested in the cases.

According to police, one case stems from the fatal shooting of Md. Riaz, 23, who was injured on August 4 near Dhanmondi during a protest and died on August 17. His mother filed a murder case on September 9 at Dhanmondi Police Station.

In another case, protester Jabbar Ali Howlader was shot on July 19 in front of Confidence Tower in Shahjadpur, Gulshan. After recovering, he filed a case with Gulshan Police Station naming 109 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The third case involves the death of Md. Jahangir, who was shot on July 20 near Jamuna Future Park during a protest. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. A murder case was filed on February 24 with Vatara Police Station.