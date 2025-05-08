Hearing ends, ATM Azharul’s appeal judgement on May 27

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on Thursday fixed May 27 for delivering its judgment on the appeal petition challenging the death penalty of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam in a case over crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.

The date was set by seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed after closing the hearing on the petition.

Earlier on April 22, the Appellate Division stayed the hearing of a review petition submitted by Azharul Islam in the case till May 6.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed deferred the hearing date.

Lawyers Ahsan A Siddik and Mohammad Shishir Manir stood for Azharul Islam in the court during the hearing.

Following his arrest, Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azhar faced nine charges of “crimes against humanity”.

According to the chargesheet, he was “responsible” for killing 1,256 people, abducting 17, and raping 13 women during the Liberation War in Rangpur region.

Besides, he was said to have tortured civilians, set fire to hundreds of houses and committed other atrocities.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced him to death on December 30, 2014, in five out of the nine charges.

On January 28, 2015, the death-row convict submitted a petition to the Appellate Division claiming his innocence.

Later, on July 19, 2020, Azharul Islam filed the review petition with the relevant branch of the Appellate Division.

Following an appeal hearing, the Appellate Division under a bench led by then-Chief Justice Syed Mahmud upheld the death penalty in a verdict delivered on October 23, 2019.

The full text of the Appellate Division’s verdict was released on March 15, 2020, after which ATM Azhar submitted the review petition.