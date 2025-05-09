‘People will decide on banning Awami League’

BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan has said that the decision to ban the Awami League is not BNP’s to make, but one that rests with the people.

“Only the people can decide who will contest elections and who won’t,” he stated on Friday, May 9, during a media briefing at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s political office in Gulshan.

Addressing the ongoing protests in front of the Chief Advisor’s Office demanding a ban on the ruling party, Moyeen Khan emphasized, “The government and the Election Commission may act on it, but BNP is not in a position to make such a call. This is a people’s decision.”

He also questioned the Awami League’s commitment to democracy, saying, “In the past nine months, has any Awami League leader admitted to the oppression, corruption, and destruction carried out over the last 15 years? Has anyone apologized to the people? No one has.”