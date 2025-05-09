Greater Sylhet Footballers Association meet in London

By Matiar Chowdhury:
A gathering and Eid reunion of former talented footballers from
the Sylhet region has been held under the initiative of the Greater Sylhet
Footballers Association an organization of former footballers from the eighties
and nineties of Greater Sylhet living in the UK .
The gathering was held at a restaurant in the Whitechapel area of East London on
Tuesday evening 6 May 2025, London time. The event was presided over by former
footballer Fakhrul Islam and co-hosted by Pankhi Talukder and former football star
Jobayer Ahmed Hamza. Shahnaz Ahmed recited from the Holy Quran at the
beginning of the event.
Former footballers Jamal Ahmed, Mahtab Uddin, Ferdous Ahmed, Nazmul Islam,
Cherag Ali (Cherag), Nizam Uddin (Nizam), Limon Mia (Limon), Abul Kashem
(Kashem), Jalal Mia, former Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Ahbab Hossain,
Nurul Haque, Harun Mia, Abu Bakr, Al Amin, Ratan and others participated in the
discussion reminiscing about the past.
Many people became emotional as they recalled the memories of the past. The
meeting unanimously decided to organize an award ceremony and a big event in
London by the organization in the coming summer. At the end of the meeting,
prayers were offered for the departed souls.