Greater Sylhet Footballers Association meet in London

By Matiar Chowdhury:

A gathering and Eid reunion of former talented footballers from

the Sylhet region has been held under the initiative of the Greater Sylhet

Footballers Association an organization of former footballers from the eighties

and nineties of Greater Sylhet living in the UK .

The gathering was held at a restaurant in the Whitechapel area of ​​East London on

Tuesday evening 6 May 2025, London time. The event was presided over by former

footballer Fakhrul Islam and co-hosted by Pankhi Talukder and former football star

Jobayer Ahmed Hamza. Shahnaz Ahmed recited from the Holy Quran at the

beginning of the event.

Former footballers Jamal Ahmed, Mahtab Uddin, Ferdous Ahmed, Nazmul Islam,

Cherag Ali (Cherag), Nizam Uddin (Nizam), Limon Mia (Limon), Abul Kashem

(Kashem), Jalal Mia, former Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Ahbab Hossain,

Nurul Haque, Harun Mia, Abu Bakr, Al Amin, Ratan and others participated in the

discussion reminiscing about the past.

Many people became emotional as they recalled the memories of the past. The

meeting unanimously decided to organize an award ceremony and a big event in

London by the organization in the coming summer. At the end of the meeting,

prayers were offered for the departed souls.