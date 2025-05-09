Accor Appoints Shareena Ali as Vice President of PR & Communications for Middle East, Africa, Turkiye& Asia Pacific – Premium, Midscale & Economy.

Dubai, UAE – 08.05.2025 – Accor, a global leader in hospitality responsible for over 5,600 hotels and 10,00 restaurants and bars worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shareena Ali as Vice President of PR & Communications for the Middle East, Africa, Turkiye& Asia Pacific (MEA APAC) region, within the Premium, Midscale & Economy division.

In this strategic role, Shareena joins the MEA APAC Executive Committee and will lead the development, integration, and execution of Accor’s regional PR and communications strategy across over 1,000 properties in the division. Her focus will span corporate communications, brand storytelling, executive positioning, media relations, crisis communications, and the amplification of key commercial, development and brand initiatives across the region’s dynamic markets.

She will also play a key advisory role in supporting the group’s senior regional leaders, working closely with Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of Accor MEA APAC – Premium, Midscale & Economy, and Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer of the same division, on their communications and positioning needs. Shareena will remain based at Accor’s regional headquarters in Dubai.Leading the communications strategy for over 1500 hotels in the region including brands such as Pullman, Movenpick, Novotel, iBiS, Swisshotel and the hotel complex at Mecca and Medina Holy Cities.

With over two decades of international experience, Shareena is a Chartered Marketer and seasoned communications strategist who has held senior leadership roles across the UK and the MENA region, both in-house and agency-side. Her cross-sector expertise spans hospitality, travel, arts and culture, government, luxury, technology, and heritage, bringing a deep understanding of nuanced markets and brand building.

Prior to joining Accor, Shareena was a Senior Consultant with Burson Global, where she led international and regional media strategy, partnerships, and thought leadership for high-profile clients including the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Boutique Group, the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Ithra – The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Diriyah Art Futures, Noor Riyadh, and AlUla. She also supported energy and innovation leaders such as ADNOC and AHLAT.

Her destination marketing credentials are equally extensive. As International PR Director at Miral Destinations, she promoted Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in partnership with the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi. She also served as International PR Director for Atlantis, The Palm, developing market-specific media and influencer strategies across Europe, the UK, US, Asia Pacific, and MENA to grow global visitation and elevate executive profiles.

Previously, Shareena was Global Head of PR, Brand and Social for Big Bus Tours, overseeing communications across 26 cities and leading a team of 16 across international hubs. She was also a Senior Communications for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, working within the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media & Sport.

Her career foundation was built through communications roles with KPMG and Boston Consulting Group in London.A British native, Shareena holds a BSc (Hons) in Management Sciences from Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), City University London, and completed postgraduate qualifications with the Chartered Institute of Marketing. She brings to Accor a unique combination of strategic insight, brand acumen, stakeholder management, and market agility – particularly across high-growth and culturally diverse environments