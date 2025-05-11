Cannes film festival returns with star power, politics, and controversy

The Cannes Film Festival lights up the French Riviera from May 13 to 24, bringing a heady mix of Hollywood glamour, political undercurrents, and social reckoning to its red carpets. Here’s a breakdown of the key storylines expected to dominate this year’s edition of the prestigious event:

#MeToo reverberations in French cinema

French acting legend Gérard Depardieu, who faces a verdict Tuesday in the first of two sexual assault trials, is expected to cast a long shadow over the festival’s opening day, despite not having a new film at Cannes. His case coincides with renewed scrutiny of sexual violence in French cinema, highlighted in a recent parliamentary inquiry that heavily criticized the industry’s culture.

Trump’s tariffs shake the film world

U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement of 100 percent tariffs on foreign-made films has left the industry stunned. Although the feasibility of such measures remains unclear, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati warned that the move would hurt the American industry more than international markets. All eyes will be on which U.S. stars at Cannes — if any — speak out against Trump.

Big names on the red carpet

Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise and Robert De Niro are among the biggest attractions this year. Cruise is in town for the premiere of the final Mission: Impossible film, while De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’Or. Other U.S. stars attending include Jennifer Lawrence, Joaquin Phoenix, Denzel Washington, and Emma Stone. Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong will serve on the jury.

Actors stepping behind the camera

Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart, and Harris Dickinson are all making their directorial debuts at Cannes this year. Johansson’s Eleanor the Great and Stewart’s The Chronology of Water will compete in the “Un Certain Regard” section, joined by Dickinson’s Urchin, adding a fresh twist to this year’s festival narrative.

Gaza tragedy draws global attention

A documentary about slain Gaza photojournalist Fatima Hassouna has become a powerful symbol of the ongoing conflict. Hassouna and ten of her family members were killed just one day after her film was announced as part of the ACID programme. Interest has surged in Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk by Iranian director Sepideh Farsi, as well as the Palestinian film Once Upon a Time in Gaza by Tarzan and Arab Nasser.

Palme d’Or competition heats up

Twenty-two films will compete for the Palme d’Or. Familiar names like the Dardenne brothers return with Young Mothers, while themes of motherhood and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s appear across several entries. British actor Josh O’Connor stars in two highly anticipated films, The History of Sound and The Mastermind. Iran’s presence will be significant too, with new works by Jafar Panahi and Saeed Roustaee under close watch.

Compelling documentaries

Non-fiction films promise major talking points, including a Bono biography, Raoul Peck’s take on George Orwell, and the headline-grabbing The Six-Billion-Dollar Man about Julian Assange, pulled from Sundance to incorporate recent developments.

With so many intersecting themes—politics, gender justice, war, and star power—this year’s Cannes Festival is poised to be as provocative as it is glamorous.