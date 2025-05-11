No shortage of sacrificial animals in Habiganj

Farmers of the district are passing busy times in fattening their cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

About 7,200 farms in nine upazilas of the district have been working day and night to assure chemical free meat to customers, on this Eid.

Talking to BSS, farmers in the region said they were using local methods in fattening their cows which prevents the use of any kind of contraband tablets or injections in this process.

There is a high demand for chemical free cows in the local market, they mentioned.

Habiganj Department of Livestock officials told BSS, “We are constantly monitoring the cattle farms, and providing the farmers with necessary assistance.”

This year, they said, the demand for sacrificial animals in the district is about 70,000 but the stock of animals is around 75,000.

That is why, there will be not in crisis of the sacrificial animals in the district, they mentioned.

Rajab Ali, supervisor of Rahman Dairy Farm at Shaistaganj upazila, said, the demands for cows on their farm in the market is very high as the sacrificial animals were not fed or injected with harmful content.

“Customers even bought some of our cows’ right from the farm,” he said.

Dulal Miah, an employee of the farm, said the grasses that are fed to the cows are produced inside their farm.

Nasir Uddin, a farm owner, said a machine is there to feed the cows, where grasses are put in after getting properly sliced.

Apart from grass and husk, the cows were also given rice flour, and gram to eat, he added.

He informed that each cow in his farm will be priced from Taka 1 lakh to Taka 5 lakh.

“They are in high demand in the cattle market. Farmers are encouraged to bring more cows if they get the right price for cows,” he added.

Dr Md Abdus Chamad, Deputy Director of Habiganj District Artificial Breeding Center, said they are monitoring all the farms and the farm owners are abiding by the rules of cow fattening.

Cows are being prepared in a natural way in every farm keeping sacrifice in mind, he added.