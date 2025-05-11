Khaleda Zia spends happy time with family

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and three-time former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia is spending a happy time with family members after returning home undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom (UK)

A few days after her return, she went to her younger brother Shamim Iskander’s house in Gulshan to attend a family function on Saturday.

She spent a happy time there with many of her family members as some pictures of that joyful moment are spiraling on social media.

In the pictures, Khaleda Zia was seen wearing a silk saree in a mix of dark blue, red and light orange colors with a pearl necklace around her neck sitting on the sofa in the living room of her brother’s house with a smiling face.

She was surrounded by other family members.

At 9:13 pm, the BNP chairperson left her brother’s house by a car for her Feroza residence in Gulshan.

At that time, leaders and activists around there chanted slogans greeting her.

Her two daughters-in-law-Dr. Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sinthi were accompanying with her.

Begum Zia was welcomed by her brother Shamim Iskandar, sister-in-law Kaniz Fatema, and late brother Syed Iskandar’s wife Nasrin Ahmed and other relatives.

After a long time, she participated in a family function.

Earlier, she had first moved to Shamim Iskandar’s house after being evicted from her cantonment house.

She went there again yesterday after many years.

The BNP chairperson has been on complete rest as advised by the medical board since returning home from London on May 6.

Doctors are regularly following up her health as they have been visiting Khaleda Zia’s house by roster and examining her health.

She is undergoing treatment as per the advice of doctors at The London Clinic.

The BNP chairperson is under round-the-clock observation of the Medical Board.

Khaleda Zia’s personal physician Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain is coordinating all aspects of her health. She is doing much better now than before.