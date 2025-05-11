Govt clears Anti-Terrorism ordinance to ban named extremists, groups

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has approved the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, introducing new legal provisions that allow the government to ban the activities of individuals and organisations linked to terrorism.

The draft ordinance received both in-principle and final approval during a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday, according to a statement from Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The ordinance amends the existing Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, which previously did not contain specific provisions to restrict or prohibit activities of listed terrorist entities or individuals. Authorities say the changes were essential to modernise the legislation in light of evolving threats and the misuse of digital platforms.

Under the amendment, the government can now—based on credible intelligence—issue a gazette notification to ban individuals or entities and include them in an official schedule of proscribed actors. The new provisions also restrict the dissemination of terrorist content via online and social media platforms, aiming to curb radicalisation and propaganda.

The ordinance is expected to be formally issued on Sunday (12 May).

This development follows a recent amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, enabling tribunals to try the Awami League on allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity—a move that has drawn significant political attention.

In a related decision, the Advisory Council convened for an emergency session last night, during which it reportedly resolved to ban the Awami League under the revised anti-terrorism provisions. An official declaration is anticipated on Monday (13 May).

The move comes amid growing calls from political groups and civil society actors demanding legal action against parties alleged to have undermined democratic norms and committed serious human rights violations.