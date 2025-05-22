2 motorcyclists killed in Habiganj road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed after a drum truck hit a motorbike at Majlishpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ijajul Islam, 26, son of M Samir Mia hailed from Niamatpur village of Aushkandi union of Nabiganj upazila and Mainul Karim Iman, 24, son of Maju Mia from Pitua Majpara of the same upazila.

The accident took place in front of Bibiana power station of Majlishpur area under Aushkandi union at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said two motorcyclists –Ijajul and Iman went to Goalabazar at Osmaninagar for purchasing mobile phone at night.

They were returning home after purchasing mobile phone and a drum truck hit their bike when they reached at Majlishpur area. As a result the motorbike smashed and two bikers died on the spot.

After receiving information, Sherpur Highway police rushed to the spot and made clear the traffic movement on the highway.

Officer in Charge (OC) of Sherpur Highway police station Abu Taher confirmed the news.

Later, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives, he added.