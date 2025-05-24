Elderly man killed, 5 injured in Sunamganj clash

An elderly man was killed and at least five others, including a woman were injured in a clash between neighbours at Doarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM on Thursday night at Hajinagar village under Doahalia union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Wahid Ali, 70, a resident of the same area.

According to locals, Habib, son of Shaheb Ali from the same area went to a pond near their home when his shoes were allegedly stolen from the ghat, leading to a verbal argument between Habib and Iqbal, the deceased’s grandson.

The dispute escalated drawing in the guardians of both Habib and Iqbal. The argument quickly turned into a violent confrontation, with both sides engaging in a clash using local arms.

Wahid, at one point, was fatally wounded on the spot by a sharp arm wielded by an opponent and at least five individuals from both sides, including a woman, sustained injuries in the conflict.

Later, locals took the injured to Doarabazar Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared Wahid dead.

Upon receiving the information, police promptly arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, Doarabazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Haque said that the deceased’s body was recovered and sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.