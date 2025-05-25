CA to meet 20 political parties Sunday

Chief Advisor (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to meet with 20 political parties and organizations in two separate sessions on Sunday.

The meetings, scheduled for 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the CA’s official residence, Jamuna, come in the wake of growing political dialogue and follow-up to Saturday’s talks with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP).

According to the CA’s Press Wing, the engagements are part of continued consultations with a broad spectrum of political voices aimed at ensuring a peaceful democratic transition and credible elections.

At 5:00 PM, Professor Yunus will meet leaders from centrist and progressive parties– Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Col. (Retd.) Oli Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Revolutionary Workers Party Secretary Saiful Haque, Gonosonghoti Andolon Chief Coordinator Jonaed Saki, Rastro Songskar Andolon Chief Coordinator Hasnat Kaiyum, AB Party Secretary General Mujibur Rahman Monju, Former Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) President Mujahidul Islam Selim, Advisor of BSD Central Committee Khalequzzaman Bhuiyan, National People’s Front (NGF) Coordinator Tipu Biswas, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan.

At 6:00 PM, CA will hold discussions with prominent leaders from Islamist parties and conservative coalitions– Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman, Islami Andolon Bangladesh Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmed Abdul Kader, Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Maulana Manzurul Islam Afendi, Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party Secretary General Maulana Musa bin Izhar, Islami Oikya Jote Secretary General Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Raji.

The meetings come against the backdrop of intense political speculation following reports that Professor Yunus is considering resignation amid dissatisfaction and pressure from various quarters. The news triggered immediate reactions across the political spectrum, prompting parties to engage more directly with the interim government.

Saturday’s meetings with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP saw the parties extend full support to Yunus’s leadership and agree to the proposed timeline of holding national elections by June 30, 2026.

The Chief Advisor’s continuing dialogue with political stakeholders signals an effort to build broad-based consensus on electoral reforms, justice processes for past political violence, and ensuring a free, fair, and inclusive election. His press office emphasized that today’s meetings are intended to listen to a diverse range of voices, including both secular reformists and religious conservatives.