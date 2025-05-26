7 MoUs to be signed during Yunus’s Japan visit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Tokyo, Japan, for four-day visit on Tuesday (May 27) night.

Both the countries will sign a total of seven MoUs.

Besides, Bangladesh will sought $1 billion from Japan as budgetary support in the form of ‘soft loan’.

Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique briefed reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon, noting that the Chief Adviser will pay the official visit on May 28-31.

“The main focus of this visit is budgetary support,” Siddique said while responding to a question, adding that all ‘strategic bilateral’ issues will be discussed.

The Chief Adviser will attend the Nikkei 30th Future of Asia event and he will deliver a keynote speech in a plenary session.

In February this year, Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ikuina Akiko invited Chief Adviser Prof Yunus to visit Japan for the Nikkei 30th Future of Asia event to be held on May 29-30 in Tokyo. Prof Yunus is also a recipient of the Nikkei Asia Prize in 2004.