BSF pushes in 82 individuals across Sylhet-Sunamganj border

The Border Security Force of India pushed 82 more people into Bangladesh through the borders in Sylhet and Sunamganj on Wednesday.

Of them, 66 were pushed in through four border points under Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet district and 16 through a border point under Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh and police officials.

With the latest push-ins, the number of people pushed into Bangladesh by India since May 7 has reached 962 though the BGB and the police took tight security measures along the border.

The BSF pushed 66 people, including women and children, through Shripur, Minatila and Jainta border points under Jaintapur upazila, confirmed BGB-52 Battalion commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Haque.

‘The BSF personnel pushed 32 people into Bangladesh through the Shripur border at about 3:50am, 20 people through the Minatila border point and 14 people through the Jainta border point almost at the same time,’ he said.

The detainees are residents of Kurigram, Bagerhat and Jassore districts, Jaintapur police station officer-in-charge ABM Badruzzaman said.

‘They went to India for job,’ the police officer said, quoting the detainees.

BGB’s Noakut border outpost in-charge Habilder Abdul Aziz said that the BSF pushed 16 people into Bangladesh through the Chhanbari border point under Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj at about 3:45 am.

Chhatak police station officer-in-charge Mokhlesur Rahman said that the detainees were the residents of Kurigram district and went to India in search of work.

Journalist in Lalmonirhat reported that the BSF attempted to push 58 Indian citizens into Bangladesh through different border points under Patgram, Hatibandha and Aditmari upazilas in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday.

BGB Rangpur sector commander Colonel Sabbir Ahmed said that the BSF was trying to push some people through various points and the BGB had intensified patrols round the clock to prevent push-ins.

‘A flag meeting would be held between the BGB and the BSF regarding the push-ins. In the meeting, we will urge them to follow the proper process in repatriating Bangladesh nationals,’ he added.

India began pushing people, including Rohingyas and Indian nationals, into Bangladesh on May 7 when a war-like situation prevailed between India and Pakistan.

According to Bangladesh authorities, Bangladesh has 4,156 kilometers of border with India, of which some 180 km fall on water bodies over various parts of the country and 79 km on the Sunderbans.