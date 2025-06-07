Cancer patients facing digestion drug shortage

Pharmacists in the Channel Islands have confirmed they are dealing with an ongoing shortage of a drug used by cancer patients.

It follows a shortage of Creon, a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (Pert), being described by pharmacists in the UK as “one of the worst” examples of a medicine shortage.

The drug does not treat cancer but is used by patients with pancreatic cancer, cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis to help with digestion.

A spokesperson from the Guernsey Prescribing Support Unit said there have been ongoing supply issues with Pert since summer 2024, with the department of health in England issuing a national patient safety alert in December 2024.

The spokesperson said: “Local pharmacies have been working hard to help maintain supplies of medication for patients and at times this has proved difficult.”

They said there were an average of 70 Pert prescriptions dispensed each month in Guernsey, but they haven’t received any reports of patients going without the drug.

This was testament to the efforts of community pharmacy teams, the spokesperson added.

The acting director of Pharmacy Services in Jersey, Kevin Smith, said the shortage of these medicines was expected to continue for many months.

He said Jersey has introduced measures to help manage local supplies, such as issuing shorter prescription durations.

Clinical and pharmacy teams were working with the hospital to find suitable alternative treatments where needed, he added.

Jersey oncology consultant, Elizabet Gomes Dos Santos, said: “Patient safety remains our highest priority.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and ensuring that all patients continue to receive the support they need during this period of constrained supply.”