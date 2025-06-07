Invite to submit work to French film festival

Film makers in the Channel Islands have been invited to submit their work for a film festival in Normandy.

The Fish and Films Short Film Festival takes place in Granville, Normandy from 5 to 7 December.

The free-to-enter festival is open to short films shot in Normandy or the British Isles – or films with at least one cast or crew member from Normandy, the Channel Islands or the UK.

Organisers said they would pick about 20 films to show at the festival, as well as holding a series of talks and workshops.

Granville – where the festival will take place – is in the Manche department of Normandy, which is between eight and 47 miles (12 to 75km) from the Channel Islands – and is visible from the islands on clear days.

The festival will select three prize-winning films, with each awarded £500 (€593) and a Trofish – an original trophy created for the festival by a local artist.