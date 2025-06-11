Amir Khasru heads to London for Yunus-Tarique talks

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has left for London to attend a pivotal meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, set for Friday (June 13).

Khasru departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday night, confirmed Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Convener Ershad Ullah during a briefing with journalists in the port city.

The meeting, to be held at the hotel where Prof Yunus is currently staying, is expected to focus on the ongoing political deadlock in Bangladesh and the roadmap to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir earlier described the scheduled discussion as potentially a “turning point” in resolving the crisis. He said the high-level dialogue will take place between 9am and 11am London time on Friday.

Chief Adviser Yunus has proposed holding the 13th parliamentary elections in the first half of April 2026, a timeline strongly opposed by the BNP, which continues to demand that elections be held by December 2025 at the latest.

This meeting follows significant political developments, including the suspension of Awami League activities, renewed anti-corruption efforts, and calls for international cooperation in asset recovery.