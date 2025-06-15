Will perform duties as a referee: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that they will finish the pending works related to elections with the help of everyone.

“The commission will perform its duties as a referee, nonetheless who are the players and who will win.”

CEC Nasir said this in a post-Eid meeting for views exchange with the commissioners and officials of the Election Commission (EC) at the Nirbachon Bhaban at Agargaon on Sunday.

“But our responsibility is to make a level playing field and we are firm to do that.”

He said, “Our oath is to work neutrally…without any biasness to any political party and perform duties as per the rule and applying own common sense.”