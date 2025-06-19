3 including mother, son killed in separate road mishaps in Sylhet

Three persons including a woman and her son were killed and dozens injured in separate road accidents in Sylhet today.

The accidents took place at Sreerampur under Moglabazar police station on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road and at the Union Office Bazar of Zakiganj on the same road.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zakiganj Police Station Zahirul Islam Munna said a microbus carrying a bride and groom collided head-on with an easy-bike in the Zakiganj Union Office Bazar area in the afternoon.

Easy-bike driver Sabu Mia (50) died on the spot while twelve people including the bride and groom got injured.

Sabu Mia, son of late Shafiqur Rahman, is a resident of Rarigram in Barthakuri union of Zakiganj upazila.

The OC said the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Zakiganj Upazila Health Complex and an autopsy report has been prepared. The injured have been rescued and sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, around 12:30 pm, a private car lost control and fell into a roadside ditch on the same road in Sylhet’s suburb of Sreeerampur. Jharna

Begum (35) and her 10-year-old child Siam Ahmed died on the spot.

Police said that the deceased Jharna Begum is the wife of Junaid Ahmed of Akilpur village of South Surma.

Her husband and children were in the private car at the time of the accident.

The injured have been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.