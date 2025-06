‘August 5 to be observed as public holiday’

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has said that August 5 will be observed as public holiday from now.

“The programme will start from July 1 centering July uprising and will end on August 5. The main arrangement will be started from July 14. The details will be informed on Monday (June 23).”

The adviser came up with these information at a press briefing on Thursday.