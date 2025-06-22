Avoid coffee on empty stomach

The path to sustainable weight loss depends not just on what we eat, but also on our daily habits-particularly those followed right after waking up.

According to a weight loss coach, adopting the right morning routine can significantly influence metabolism, energy levels, and fat-burning potential throughout the day.

Here are five key actions to incorporate into your morning:

1. Start with hydration

Drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up helps rehydrate your body after several hours of sleep. “Proper hydration helps kickstart metabolism and supports overall bodily functions, including fat burning,” the coach said. For added benefits, one can try apple cider vinegar (ACV) water or water infused with soaked and boiled cumin (jeera), fennel (saunf), or fenugreek (methi).

2. Move your body

Engaging in some form of physical activity in the morning-be it a brisk walk, a jog, yoga, or a short workout-can help increase your metabolism. “Morning physical activity helps rev up your metabolism and increases calorie burn throughout the day,” the expert noted.

3. Prioritise a protein-rich breakfast

A high-protein breakfast is essential to keep hunger at bay. “A breakfast high in protein keeps you full longer, curbs unnecessary cravings, and stabilises blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of overeating later in the day,” the coach said. Suggested options include eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, or protein smoothies.

4. Sip smartly on coffee or tea

Though coffee offers focus and stress-relief benefits, it should not be consumed first thing in the morning. “Avoid having it first thing in the morning or on an empty stomach. Instead, pair it with your breakfast,” advised the coach. For those who prefer alternatives, green tea is recommended for its antioxidant benefits.

5. Skip the sugar

Sugary breakfasts can derail fat loss goals. “Avoid sugary cereals, pastries, and sweetened beverages,” the expert warned. Instead, opt for whole, nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, oats, and whole grains to maintain steady energy levels and support weight loss efforts.

By making these small but impactful changes, individuals can align their mornings with their fat-loss goals.