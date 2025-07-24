Illegal fishing threatens fish stocks, biodiversity in Sunamganj

A growing trend of illegal fishing using electric shock and banned “China Duari” nets is putting native fish species and aquatic biodiversity at serious risk at Madhyanagar upazila of Sunamganj district, particularly in ecologically critical Tangua Haor; Bangladesh’s second Ramsar site.

Covering about 60–65% of Tangua Haor’s wetland area, Madhyanagar is home to one of the country’s richest freshwater ecosystems. But widespread use of destructive fishing methods is endangering fish eggs, juvenile fish and a range of aquatic flora and fauna.

Local fishermen report that, despite government bans, some opportunistic individuals continue using China Duari nets and electric shock methods to maximize their catch. As a result, they say, fish stocks have declined sharply in rivers, canals and haor basins.

“Now, we barely catch any fish with traditional nets,” said Joycharan Bishwas, an elderly fisherman from Sanuya village of the upazila.

An on-site investigation confirmed that illegal nets are being used openly in areas including Bainchapra, Shaldigha, Lunga-Tunga, Sonadubi, Hania-Kalma, Mukhtarkhola, Boiarkuri, Atla, Ghasi River, Rupeshwar, Goraduba, Someshwari River, Uddakhali River and Boalar Haor.

China Duari nets are especially harmful as they indiscriminately trap not only small native fish but also fish eggs, snails, aquatic plants and other organisms; many of which die in the process.

Even more alarming is the rise in the use of electric shock for fishing, particularly in and around Tanguar Haor. Fishermen rig boats with batteries and inverters to discharge electricity into the water through metal rods and wired nets. This method kills all fish within an 8-10 foot radius within seconds, along with frogs, snakes and other aquatic life. The activity is mostly carried out at night to avoid law enforcement, making it difficult to catch the perpetrators.

Although the local administration regularly seizes and destroys China Duari nets and fines offenders through mobile courts, those using electric shock have largely evaded capture.

According to multiple sources, more than 100 individuals are engaged in electric fishing in Tanguar Haor region alone.

Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Fisheries Officer of Dharmapasha (currently overseeing Madhyanagar), acknowledged the issue; “A few dishonest fishermen are using electric shock methods in deep night hours, making enforcement extremely difficult. However, efforts are ongoing to identify and bring them to justice.”

Madhyanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Uzzal Roy stated, “We regularly conduct mobile court drives and seize illegal fishing equipment. Those destroying aquatic life with electric shock methods will face legal action.”

Local fishermen warn that if authorities fail to crack down on these destructive practices soon, native fish species may disappear entirely from the region; leaving thousands of traditional fishers without a livelihood.