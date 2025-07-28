Houseboats to be seized in Tanguar Haor

A court in Sunamganj has ordered police to seize houseboats operating in the Tanguar Haor area of Sunamganj district, citing their role in causing significant environmental degradation.

The order was issued on Sunday by Mohammad Alamgir, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Sunamganj and cognizance magistrate of Tahirpur, under Section 190(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The directive follows multiple media reports—including one published in The Daily Observer—highlighting the ecological harm caused by unregulated tourism and houseboat activities in the ecologically sensitive wetland.

In his order, Magistrate Alamgir noted that although tourism has increased in the Tanguar Haor region, it has not led to meaningful employment for local residents. Instead, the influx of commercial houseboats has exacerbated environmental damage.

“The court takes judicial notice of the issue based on credible media reports. There is clear evidence that these houseboats are contributing to the ecological imbalance of Tanguar Haor,” the court stated.

Tanguar Haor, designated a Ramsar wetland of international importance, is one of Bangladesh’s most biodiverse and ecologically sensitive freshwater ecosystems. In recent years, the rise of luxury houseboat tourism has sparked alarm among environmentalists, who argue that the practice pollutes water, disturbs wildlife, and displaces traditional livelihoods like fishing.

The court’s proactive move is being hailed by environmental activists who have long demanded stricter enforcement to protect the haor’s fragile ecosystem.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to immediately begin identifying and seizing the houseboats found to be operating in violation of environmental regulations. The court emphasized the importance of safeguarding Tanguar Haor for both ecological balance and future generations.