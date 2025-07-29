Saudi cabinet backs Palestinian state, welcomes French support

The Saudi cabinet reaffirmed on Tuesday the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, voicing support for a high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, reports Arab News.

The cabinet expressed hope the forum would accelerate international recognition of a Palestinian state and pave the way for implementing the two-state solution. It also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent pledge to recognize Palestine, urging other countries to take similar steps in support of Palestinian rights and regional stability.

Chaired by King Salman, the cabinet condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli Knesset’s call to impose control over the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. It stressed that such actions violate international law and undermine efforts to achieve peace.

The cabinet also reviewed recent diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening ties with regional and international partners. It praised the outcomes of the Saudi delegation’s visit to Syria, conducted under the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which led to the signing of 47 investment agreements worth nearly 24 billion riyals and the formation of a joint business council to boost cooperation between the two nations’ private sectors.

Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, highlighted the Kingdom’s participation in the United Nations High-Level Political Forum. He noted that Saudi Arabia has recorded the fastest progress among G20 countries in sustainable development over the past decade, underscoring its leadership in international initiatives that promote prosperity and progress.