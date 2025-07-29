Tough draw for Bangladesh in women’s Asian Cup debut

Bangladesh faces a tough challenge in its maiden appearance at AFC Women’s Asian Cup, having been drawn into Group B alongside reigning champions China, North Korea and Uzbekistan.

The tournament will take place from March 1 to 21, 2026, across three Australian cities.

The official draw took place at Sydney Town Hall on Tuesday at 3 PM Bangladesh time.

The event followed the unveiling of the tournament trophy and featured representatives from all participating countries; except Bangladesh.

Despite receiving invitations from Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) did not send any representatives to the draw.

Head coach Peter Butler and team captain Afieda were both invited but did not attend. In their absence, Indian women’s team captain Sangita Basfore drew Bangladesh’s name during the ceremony.

The 12 qualified teams were divided into four pots based on FIFA Women’s Rankings.

Host nation Australia was placed in Pot 1 alongside Japan and North Korea. Pot 2 featured China, South Korea and Vietnam. Pot 3 included the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Bangladesh was placed in Pot 4 along with India and Iran, meaning those two teams could not end up in the same group.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 – Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Australia (hosts), South Korea, Iran, Philippines

Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

The tournament will be hosted by Australia for the first time since 2006.

Organizers have promised to deliver a more successful and inclusive event, celebrating the growing momentum of women’s football in Asia.

While the road ahead appears daunting for Bangladesh, simply qualifying for the continental championship marks a historic achievement.

The national team, led by promising talents like Rituporna Chakma and Afieda will aim to gain valuable experience and showcase their growth on Asia’s biggest stage.