July uprising was not carried out by Shibir’s instruction: Nahid

Criticising the Chhatra Shibir’s campaign over the leadership of the July uprising, Nahid Islam, Convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has said that no one has denied the role of Shibir in the uprising. But this uprising was not carried out by Shibir alone, nor was it under Shibir’s instruction or direction.

”We have been working for a long time in the ‘Gurubar Adda’ to establish a new student organisation. We have been doing politics on campus for the last eight years. For this, we knew all the open and closed organisations and leaderships and had contact and relations with all parties. That’s why, we also had contact with DU Shibir. Contact, relations or even cooperation does not mean that they were involved in our political process.”

In a Facebook status on Thursday (July 31), the top NCP leader outlined the post-July uprising national government, constitution and other issues.

“No one has denied the role of Shibir in the July movement. But this movement was not carried out by Shibir alone, nor was its instructions. We made decisions after communicating with all parties.”