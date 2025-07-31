1 killed as boarding bridge wheel goes off at Osmani Airport

Sylhet Office : One worker was killed and another injured on Thursday, July 31, when a boarding bridge wheel suddenly burst during repair work at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Romman, 20, a resident of Saheber Bazar in Sylhet. He succumbed to his injuries at Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College Hospital, where both victims were rushed immediately after the incident.

Dr Ashraf Ahmed, Deputy Director of the hospital, confirmed Romman’s death and said that the second injured worker is undergoing treatment.

According to Hafij Ahmed, Director of Osmani Airport, the accident occurred during routine maintenance of the boarding bridge’s wheel.

The two injured men were employees of a private contracting company engaged in the repair work.

“The wheel burst unexpectedly while they were working,” Hafij Ahmed said. “No damage was caused to the airport infrastructure or any aircraft. Operations were not disrupted.”

The tragic incident has raised concerns over the safety protocols followed during maintenance work at the airport.

An inquiry is expected to determine the cause of the mechanical failure and whether safety standards were properly observed.