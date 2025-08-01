Government keeps fuel prices unchanged for August to ensure stability

The government has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of August, in line with the newly revised pricing formula and guidelines, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday.

Starting August 1, the fuel prices will continue as follows:

Diesel: Tk 102 per litre

Kerosene: Tk 114 per litre

Octane: Tk 122 per litre

Petrol: Tk 118 per litre

The decision, approved by relevant authorities, aims to maintain a steady and affordable fuel supply for consumers amid ongoing economic challenges and global market volatility, the ministry said.