Youth killed in Sylhet road crash

A 23-year-old youth died in a motorcycle accident in the Barashala area under the Airport Police Station in Sylhet on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Jisan Ahmed of Bishwanath Upazila. His 24-year-old friend, Md Hasan, sustained injuries in the same incident.

Syed Moanisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sylhet Airport Police Station, said Jisan and Hasan were journeying from Bishwanath to Sadapathar when their motorcycle struck a road divider around 1:30pm.

Jisan died on the spot, while Hasan was rescued and rushed to Sylhet Osmani Hospital for treatment, the OC added.