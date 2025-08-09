EC preparing for national polls amid challenges: CEC Nasir

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced that Election Commission (EC) is actively preparing to hold the next national election within a short timeframe, despite facing several challenges.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting held at EC’s Rangpur regional office on Saturday, CEC highlighted the significant task of restoring public confidence in the electoral system.

“People have lost trust in the election process. Bringing them back to the polling centres is one of the biggest challenges we face,” said Nasir Uddin.

He also clarified that while the election schedule will not be announced immediately, the election date will be revealed two months prior to the announcement of the full schedule.

Emphasizing neutrality, the CEC said, “The Election Commission will neither support nor oppose any political party. We represent the 18 crore people of this country.”

Nasir Uddin expressed concern over the spread of misinformation on social media, particularly through the use of artificial intelligence and said the EC is working to address these issues.

He urged citizens to participate in the upcoming elections, stressing that voting is not just a civic duty but a moral obligation.

Reaffirming the EC’s commitment to transparency, the CEC said every effort is being made to ensure a fair and credible parliamentary election.