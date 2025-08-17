Ex-CJ Khairul Haque’s bail petition deferred following time plea

The hearing on former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque’s petition seeking bail and dismissal of a murder case filed over the killing of Abdul Kaiyum in Jatrabari during the July uprising has been deferred.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja on Sunday passed this order following a time prayer by Khairul Haque’s lawyer.

Attorney general Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

The HC will hold hearing on the bail petition after its reopening following the upcoming annual vacation

Khairul Haque was detained by detectives on July 24 from a residence in Dhanmondi.

On August 11, lawyers for Khairul and state counsels locked into chaos. At one stage, scuffles took place at the courtroom. Later, the HC fixed today for the hearing.