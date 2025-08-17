Dr Nitai murder: 5 sentenced to death

A court in Dhaka on Sunday sentenced five people to death in a case filed over the murder of Dr Narayan Chandra Dutta Nitai, an assistant professor at Dhaka’s National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital.

Besides, four other accused have been given prison terms until death and another one has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Each convicts was also fined Tk 10,000.

Judge Md Rezaul Karim of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-10 delivered the judgement.

The condemned convicts are sentenced to death are Kamrul, Bokul Mia, Mintu alias Bargira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Hasan Miji, and Sayeed Bepari alias Abu Sayeed.

Additionally, the court sentenced all of them to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment for unlawful entry at night and 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for robbery, each with separate fines.

Dr Nitai was killed at his residence in the capital’s Mohakhali on August 23, 2012. At the time, he was at home with his elderly mother. His wife was in Chittagong. The following day, his father filed a case with Banani Police Station.