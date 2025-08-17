Farooki out of danger

Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who suddenly fell ill in Cox’s Bazar, is now out of danger.

His wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha confirmed the development on Sunday morning and sough doa to all.

Farooki suddenly fell ill at a programme in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday night and, later, was airlifted to Dhaka by a helicopter. After receiving in Dhaka, he was admitted to United Hospital.

Physicians said he is out of danger, and get well soon. He sough doa to all.

MostofaFarooki went to Cox’s Bazar on August 15 on a five-day visit.