Army Chief says force ready to assist free, fair elections

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has said Bangladesh Army is fully prepared to assist the government in holding a free, fair, and impartial national election.

“The country is heading towards elections. The army has made all necessary preparations to support the government in ensuring a free and neutral election,” he told an ‘Officers’ Address’ at Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday morning.

Senior officers attended the event in person, while others from military establishments nationwide joined virtually.

General Waker noted that troops have been deployed in the field for longer periods than in previous years and urged officers to maintain close relations with the public.

“You are the future of the country. You must be inspired by patriotism and uphold the chain of command,” he said.

Responding to recent criticisms of the army, the chief urged restraint. “Those making such remarks are young, like our children. They will understand their mistakes with time and will regret them,” he said.

He emphasised professionalism and neutrality, warning that no soldier is permitted to be involved in politics. An investigation is currently underway into allegations that a soldier had links with a political party. “If proven, action will be taken,” he said.

General Waker also confirmed a separate inquiry into an officer accused of violence against women, reiterating the army’s zero tolerance policy on moral misconduct.

“But no one will be punished based on media trials. Action will be taken only if allegations are proven,” he stressed.

Highlighting accountability, the army chief reminded senior officers of the state’s investment in their development. “Preventive measures must be taken so that no one engages in crimes. Sending them home after committing offences is a waste of state resources,” he said.

General Waker reaffirmed that the army remains a professional force dedicated to discipline, neutrality, and national duty as Bangladesh approaches its next parliamentary election.