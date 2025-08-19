Court imposes travel ban on ex-military secretary Salahuddin, family

A Dhaka court on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on Maj. Gen. (retd) Md Salahuddin Miaji, former military secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-MP for Jhenaidah-3, along with his wife Najma Begum and daughters, Samiha Shabnam and Riya Shabnam Miaji.

The order came from Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md. Zakir Hossain Galib following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the petition, Salahuddin allegedly abused his power and committed fraud to illegally grab land belonging to landless and ordinary people, including 400 bighas in Chanchra union of Jashore, where he built a park.

He is also accused of occupying hundreds of bighas in different districts and amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

The ACC argued that Salahuddin and his family were attempting to flee abroad, which could obstruct the investigation. To ensure a fair probe, the court barred them from leaving the country.