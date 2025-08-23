Five hurt in suspected arson attack at restaurant

Five people have been hospitalised, with three in a life-threatening condition, after a suspected arson attack at a restaurant in east London.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the fire on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill, Ilford, at 21:00 BST on Friday.

Three women and two men were injured in the blaze, and were taken hospital where they remain. A witness said he saw one of the men in the aftermath whose “whole body was burnt”.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by firefighters and the police. No arrests have been made, the Met Police said.

Part of the ground floor of the restaurant was damaged by the flames, which were extinguished by 22:30.

The five people who were hospitalised were rescued from the building by fire crews, with about nine others being able to get out of the building before the brigade arrived.

One witness, hospital porter Edward Thawe, 43, said he saw one of the injured men, whose “whole body was burnt”.

Mr Thawe said he stepped outside his nearby home with his 12-year-old son to see if he could help after hearing screaming.

The police and ambulance were already at the scene, which Mr Thawe described as “horrible” and “the sort of thing that you don’t want to look at twice”.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: “We understand this incident will cause concern within the community. My team of specialist detectives are working at speed to piece the incident together.

“Locals can expect to see a large police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please speak to those officers on the ground.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is the MP for Ilford North, posted on X his thanks to police, fire and ambulance crews for their response.